January 11, 1928 — June 26, 2019
Stanley M. Crothers, 91, of Corvallis passed away Wednesday.
He was born in Mill City to Morton Ray and Dorothy (McMannamay) Crothers.
He lived in Halsey most of his life.
He served in the United States Army from 1946 - 1951. He was a Masonic Mason for over 60 years.
Stanley was a fourth generation saw filer and was head saw filer for several different sawmills. He was also a volunteer firefighter for Halsey-Shedd Fire Department.
He enjoyed trains, reading, motorcycles and remodeling homes. He loved animals.
Stanley is survived by his wife, Phyllis Crothers; sons, Bob Crothers and Chris Crothers; step-sons, Ken Donaldson, Don Donaldson and Dave Donaldson; and step-daughter, Diane Madden. He was also blessed with several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his son, Stanley Crothers Jr.; step-son, Mike Donaldson; and his black kitty, “Eyes”.
Memorial contributions can be made in his name to the Halsey-Shedd Fire Department.
Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com.