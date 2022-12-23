May 9, 1943 - November 25, 2022

Stanley Lathrom, 79, passed peacefully in his Tangent home on November 25, 2022 with his sons at his bedside. Stanley was born in Norwalk, California on May 9, 1943 to Irene and Louie Lathrom. Upon graduating from Ashland High School in 1962, he joined the United States Air Force, eventually settling in Corvallis, Oregon.

Raising a family there while working for the OSU Physical Plant, he served in various capacities ranging from HVAC Technician to Union Representative and shop steward over the years. Upon retiring, he went on to serve in various capacities with the city of Tangent Planning Commission, Fire Board, and City Council.

He is survived and dearly missed by two sons, Michael (Corvallis) and James (Salem), as well as a cousin Troy of southern Oregon.

As per his wishes, no services will be held.