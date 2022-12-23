 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Stanley Lathrom

  • 0
Stanley Lathrom

May 9, 1943 - November 25, 2022

Stanley Lathrom, 79, passed peacefully in his Tangent home on November 25, 2022 with his sons at his bedside. Stanley was born in Norwalk, California on May 9, 1943 to Irene and Louie Lathrom. Upon graduating from Ashland High School in 1962, he joined the United States Air Force, eventually settling in Corvallis, Oregon.

Raising a family there while working for the OSU Physical Plant, he served in various capacities ranging from HVAC Technician to Union Representative and shop steward over the years. Upon retiring, he went on to serve in various capacities with the city of Tangent Planning Commission, Fire Board, and City Council.

He is survived and dearly missed by two sons, Michael (Corvallis) and James (Salem), as well as a cousin Troy of southern Oregon.

As per his wishes, no services will be held.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

January 6 panel unveils report, describes Trump ‘conspiracy’

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News