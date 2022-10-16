Stan Edward Andrews

Stanley Edward Andrews, a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend passed away unexpectedly at Albany General Hospital on September 30th, 2022, following a battle with Multiple Myeloma Cancer. He was a strong, courageous & selfless person. The son of Ray and Dorothy (Wright) Andrews, he was born in Eugene, Oregon, on September 19th, 1941. His childhood years were spent in Pleasant Hill then on his family's farm in Creswell Oregon, graduating from Creswell Union High School in 1959. Stan spent his summers logging to put himself through college; he graduated from Oregon State University and then found his calling in the plywood industry. He Married Linda Hann and had two children Kari and Ryan; they later divorced. Stan began his career at Southwest Forest Products in Roseburg then was transferred to the mill in Grants Pass, Oregon. He then moved his family to Albany, Oregon to continue working for Southwest Forest Products. He married Lorie Kautz on November 15th, 1975, uniting her children Dwain and Dawn with his. Stan continued to work in the plywood industry working for SWF Plywood, Stone Forest and eventually he was the co-owner of his own plywood company that he and his friend purchased from Neidermeyer-Martin. They owned Plywood Components for many years before they sold the company to retire. He continued to be a consultant for Plywood Solutions, Inc. until his passing. He has been involved in the Albany Boys & Girls Club for numerous years and has served on the board and as a President of the club.