Stan Edward Andrews

Sept. 19, 1941 – Sept. 30, 2022
Stanley Edward Andrews, a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend passed away unexpectedly at Albany General Hospital on September 30th, 2022, following a battle with Multiple Myeloma Cancer. He was a strong, courageous & selfless person. The son of Ray and Dorothy (Wright) Andrews, he was born in Eugene, Oregon, on September 19th, 1941. His childhood years were spent in Pleasant Hill then on his family's farm in Creswell Oregon, graduating from Creswell Union High School in 1959. Stan spent his summers logging to put himself through college; he graduated from Oregon State University and then found his calling in the plywood industry. He Married Linda Hann and had two children Kari and Ryan; they later divorced. Stan began his career at Southwest Forest Products in Roseburg then was transferred to the mill in Grants Pass, Oregon. He then moved his family to Albany, Oregon to continue working for Southwest Forest Products. He married Lorie Kautz on November 15th, 1975, uniting her children Dwain and Dawn with his. Stan continued to work in the plywood industry working for SWF Plywood, Stone Forest and eventually he was the co-owner of his own plywood company that he and his friend purchased from Neidermeyer-Martin. They owned Plywood Components for many years before they sold the company to retire. He continued to be a consultant for Plywood Solutions, Inc. until his passing. He has been involved in the Albany Boys & Girls Club for numerous years and has served on the board and as a President of the club.
His hobbies included golf, watching the Oregon State Beavers play any sport and gardening. He loved spending time with his family. He enjoyed traveling, learning about history, and coin collecting. In the past few years, he immensely enjoyed his relationship with his significant other, Nancy Edel, of Albany, Oregon. They cherished each other's company and loved traveling to Mexico together. They spent time dancing, playing card games & watching movies.
Stan was proceeded in death by wife Lorie Andrews and his older brother Gene Andrews of Sequim, Washington.
He is survived by his sister Evelyn and Harrison Prival of Potomac, Maryland, son Dwain Hackman and partner Shannon of Bend; daughter Dawn Hackman of Medford; daughter Kari Andrews and husband Scott of Albany; son Ryan Andrews and wife Jennifer of Albany, 10 beautiful grandchildren, and 7 great-grand children.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday October 22, 2022 @ 11:00 am at the Albany Boys & Girls Club located at 1215 Hill Street SE Albany, Oregon 97321.
Since he was an avid Oregon State Beaver Fan, we would like to invite you to wear your favorite Oregon State Beaver attire.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in the name of Stan Andrews to the Albany Boys & Girls Club. Online condolences for the family may be posted at www.fisherfuneral.com.