Sophia Saffron Gasperino

June 1, 2018 - April 23, 2022

The Lord has called Sophia, Scotty's "Sweet Honey" and our angel on earth, to be an angel in heaven just 5 weeks shy of her 4th birthday.

Sophia sprinkled the purest of love to all who encountered her in her sweet, short precious life. Our hearts are broken. We all miss her warm hugs, beautiful smile and her unabandoned love and kindness. She lit up the lives of everyone she met. We will cherish the gift of Sophia forever.

Sophia was a daddy's girl who loved to sing worship songs on the ride to and from church every Sunday with her daddy Scott. Sophia was a natural fisherman and she loved to go fishing with her daddy, ride the Albany Carousel, go to playgrounds, and watch Paw Patrol or Blues Clues while drinking one of her Mimi's smoothies.

She had a determined and courageous spirit; afraid of nothing. There wasn't a slide she didn't want to go down. She loved to laugh and dance. If something was especially funny, she would say "Again! Again! Again!" Sophia could make you smile with a sassy look or warm your heart with a big hug and an "I love you". She loved spending time with her Mimi and Poppie, and playing with cousin Alfie, who she affectionately called her brother.

Sophia was preceded in death by her great grandparents. She is survived by her loving daddy Scott; grandparents Mark and Julie (Mimi & Poppie); uncle and aunt Joey and April; cousins Alfie and Rosie; great grandmother Arlene as well as many, many aunts, uncles and cousins who all loved her dearly.

A viewing is planned for Friday, May 6, 2022 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Fisher Funeral Home, 306 SW Washington St., Albany, OR 97321. A graveside funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, May 13, 2022 at Willamette Memorial Park (Millersburg), 2640 Old Salem Rd. NE, Albany, Oregon 97321. A celebration of Sophia's life will take place Saturday, May 14th at 1 p.m. at Scotty's church, House of His Presence, 177 SW Oak St., Dallas, OR 97338.

If you would like to help the family with expenses that will incur during this time, please visit https://www. houseofhispresence.net/sophiagasperinomemorial. These funds will go directly to Scott Gasperino, Sophia's father. You can also mail a check to Scott's church at the address provided above.

Online condolences may be posted at www.fisherfuneralhome.com