Soon Him "Tommy" Lee passed away in early June 2023 at Good Samaritan Hospital. He was 96 years old.

He was a co-founder and owner of the Toa Yuen Restaurant & Lounge until he sold the restaurant in 1978. He later opened a smaller restaurant the Wing Sing in Philomath, OR which he sold in 2015.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife of 74 years, Sui Lee. He is survived by his five children, 10 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

A private memorial service and burial will be held in Portland, OR on June 29, 2023.