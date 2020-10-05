sonja spencer

Sonja will be remembered with great affection for her compassionate, yet resolute nature. Her presence at family gatherings or work was made known by her distinct chuckle and smile. Sonja's eyes lit up when talking about her niece and nephew, the latest movies, 4-legged creatures, and fast cars (specifically her yellow Mustang). She spent her career mostly at Albertsons where she was known for her work ethic and rapport with customers and co-workers alike. Family camping trips, travels and holidays were a favorite as Sonja was happiest by the water, with cousins piled together in tents or houses.