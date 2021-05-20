Sondra Kay Putman

April 25, 1953 – May 10, 2021
Sondra Putman (Zuhlke), 68, of Albany, passed away Monday, May 10, at Corvallis Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center.
Sondra was born in Albany to Harold Albert Zuhlke and Ruth Roweena Zuhlke (Davis). She grew up in Albany and graduated from Albany Union High School in 1971.
Sondra married her soulmate, Gary Putman, in 1977. They would have celebrated 44 years of marriage this September. In 1980 they welcomed their first child, Jaime Smith (Putman), and a short two years later their second daughter, Kori Putman, was born. They quickly realized the small Albany home on Quarry Road would no longer meet their growing family's needs. In 1986 Sondra and Gary started a major remodel of their home. It was completed two years later; however, Sondra always joked about another project or some sort of rebuild was always going on. Their home on Quarry is a true labor of love. Sondra and Gary poured a great deal of blood, sweat, and tears into it. Sondra and Gary completed most of the work on the home themselves.
Sondra worked for National Frozen Foods out of high school. In 1976 she started working for Western Farm Service (now Nutrien) as a branch clerk. She took some time off after the birth of her second daughter, but returned and retired in 2018 with the title of Administrative Coordinator after 38 years.
She enjoyed the outdoors and many group camps with family and friends. Special memories were made camping along Quartzville Creek above Yellow Bottom Campground. She liked to travel. Some of her favorite trips were spent with her children and another trip with the grandchildren to Disneyland, San Juan Island, and Butchart Gardens with her husband Gary. In her first years of retirement, she enjoyed a cruise to Alaska with Gary, and camping in their trailer. She also loved spending a great deal of time with her dog, Quincy, grandchildren, and children. She enjoyed her alcohol ink artwork and has created many beautiful paintings.
Sondra spent much of her time serving others. She enjoyed being a South Albany High School dance team gram, a counselor at Royal Family Kids Camp, on the board for Jefferson Baptist Church Homeland Missions, and volunteering for Foster Parents Night Out at the church. She was always first to step up to help anyone in need and was always serving others before herself.
Sondra is survived by her husband, Gary; daughter, Jaime Smith; daughter, Kori Putman; brother, Donald Zuhlke; sister, Eileen Zuhlke; and two grandchildren, Kalynn and Bailey Smith. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Larry and Mike Zuhlke.
A celebration of life will be held at Community Chapel in Sweet Home on Friday, June 11, at 1 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to Saint Jude Children's Hospital or Future Farmers of America.
AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home handled the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).