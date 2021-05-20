Sondra Kay Putman

Sondra married her soulmate, Gary Putman, in 1977. They would have celebrated 44 years of marriage this September. In 1980 they welcomed their first child, Jaime Smith (Putman), and a short two years later their second daughter, Kori Putman, was born. They quickly realized the small Albany home on Quarry Road would no longer meet their growing family's needs. In 1986 Sondra and Gary started a major remodel of their home. It was completed two years later; however, Sondra always joked about another project or some sort of rebuild was always going on. Their home on Quarry is a true labor of love. Sondra and Gary poured a great deal of blood, sweat, and tears into it. Sondra and Gary completed most of the work on the home themselves.