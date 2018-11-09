July 31, 1933 — November 5, 2018
Solomon Lan Stewart, of Lebanon, son of the late Solomon L and Margaret Lucinda Reidhead Stewart, was born July 31, 1933, in the family home in Show Low, Arizona. He attended public schools in Arizona and graduated from Glendale High School in Glendale, Arizona, in 1951. After graduation, he attended Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, where he met his eternal sweetheart, Janice Marchant. They were married in the LDS Salt Lake Temple on January 16, 1953, and went on to raise a family of five children.
Lan was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints all his life. He was a humble, hard-working man and earned his living driving trucks, operating heavy equipment and working in the road-paving and other construction industries. He had the brain of an engineer, the skills of a handyman and the tools to create. Examples of his handiwork can be seen at every turn on his farm in Lebanon, where he spent the last 42 years of his life.
Lan left this life on Monday, November 5, 2018, at the age of 85, while hospitalized for numerous medical conditions.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers; a sister; and a daughter.
Lan is survived by his wife of 65 years, Janice M. Stewart, of Lebanon; four children, Lan M. (Janice) Stewart of Pomerene, Arizona; Sylvia (Howard) Christiansen of Alpine, Utah; Bret (Debra) Stewart of Lebanon, and Jay (Nancy) Stewart of Lebanon. He is also survived by 19 grandchildren; 46 great-grandchildren; two sisters; one brother; and a host of devoted nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The viewing will be 10 a.m. on Monday, November 12 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 1955 South Fifth Street in Lebanon. Funeral service will follow at 11:00 am. Graveside with Military Honors will be 2:30 pm at Lewis Cemetery in Sweet Home.
Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com.