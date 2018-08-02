Subscribe for 17¢ / day

June 6, 1943 — July 30, 2018

Smith “Smitty” Cox, 75, of Jefferson passed away on July 30, 2018.

Smitty was born on June 6, 1943 in Lebanon to Delbert “Mike” and Louise (Looney) Cox.

He grew up on the family farm just east of Albany. Smitty attended Clover Ridge School and Albany High School, where he was involved in 4-H and FFA and had a flock of 350 ewes. During those years he showed his lambs at Scio Lamb Show, Linn County Fair, Oregon State Fair, Oregon Wheat League, and Pacific International in Portland. He graduated in 1962.

Smitty married Lelean Miller in 1963 and they had two sons, Brad and Wade, before later divorcing.

His ancestors came west on the first wagon train to traverse the Oregon Trail and settled in the Willamette Valley in 1843. He was proud of his pioneer heritage, was sixth generation on the land, and lived on the ranch located north of Jefferson since 1966.

Smitty began his career working with sheep and cattle with his parents. In 1972, Smitty was instrumental in bringing purebred Hereford bulls from Canada to the United States. Smitty worked at the Portland Union Stockyards in 1975 and operated a buying station where he worked with sheep producers from all over the Pacific Northwest. In 1985, he established a sheep receiving station on the family farm in Jefferson. He purchased all classes and breeds of sheep throughout the Northwest.

Smitty met his long-time love, Teresa Barber, in 1995 at the Oregon Sheep Growers 100th Anniversary convention. They spent the last 22 years raising and showing purebred Hereford cattle, and exhibited at many shows around the country. He owned cattle in Canada and continued to maintain those connections and friendships with several Canadian Hereford breeders.

A highlight of his years raising Herefords was attending the World Hereford Conference in Calgary in 2012 and attending the Stampede. Smitty and Teresa thoroughly enjoyed mentoring and advising youth in the livestock industry, as well as their own grandchildren. Smitty was a member of Oregon Hereford Association, American Hereford Association, and Oregon Sheep Growers Association.

Smitty was a loving man who touched the lives of so many, including extended family.

He is survived by his love, Teresa Barber; sons, Brad (Buckley) of Eagle Point, Wade (Danelle) of Albany; sister, Kay (Bob) Cowan Thompson of John Day; and grandchildren who will miss him dearly.

He is preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Jeri (Cox) Nicholson.

A celebration of life gathering will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 4, 2018 at the family farm.

Memorial contributions may be made to Oregon Hereford Association, in memory of Smith Cox, to PO Box 137, Crabtree, Oregon 97335.

Celebrate
the life of: Smith "Smitty" Leroy Cox
