Sidney Harrison

October 21, 1924 – May 9, 2020

Sidney Lou (Turner) Harrison passed away peacefully on May 9, 2020 at the Mennonite Village in Albany. She was born on October 21, 1924 and was raised in San Antonio, Texas by her parents, J.D. and Erma Rudder.

She later moved with her parents to Long Beach, California in the early 1940’s, where she attended high school and junior college.

While working after school in her parent’s restaurant she met her future husband, Paul Turner and his 8-year-old son Bill, from a previous marriage. They were married in 1944.

In 1961, Paul and Sidney moved to Albany, with their daughter Susan and son Tom. They moved back to Southern California, where Paul died in 1988. Sidney returned to Albany in 1993 where she met Russell Harrison. They were married in 1996. Russell died in 2009.

Sidney had a full and loving life. She was the backbone of the Turner family and had a wonderful life with Paul Turner and then with Russ Harrison. Sidney was one of the kindest and most gentle ladies one could ever have the opportunity of knowing. She always looked for the best in people. Sidney had many friends and will be deeply missed. Her kind spirit will live on for generations.