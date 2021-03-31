May 20, 1959 - March 28, 2021

Shirlie-Anne Shelton 61 of Keizer passed away on Sunday, at her home.

Shirlie-Anne was born in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, to Harry and Anna (Morris) McLuskie. She grew up in Canada and California and graduated from high school in Simi Valley in 1977. After graduation, the family moved to Oregon. On May 5, 1989 she married Todd Shelton.

Shirlie worked for Hewlett Packard for several years; Selmet where she was an x-ray technician; and then owned and operated Curves in Keizer.

Shirlie loved the beach, dancing, camping, hiking, kayaking, reading, and spending time with her family,

Shirlie-Anne is survived by husband Todd Shelton; daughter Kylee Shelton; step-son Brandon Shelton; parents Harry & Anna McLuskie of Albany; brothers Grant & Dorie McLuskie of Tumalo, and Fraser McLuskie of Bend; sister Amy & Mike Snow of Gresham; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be at 1 pm on Monday, April 5 at AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home. A gathering of family and friends will be held at Flinn Block Hall immediately following the service. Private inurnment will take place at Willamette Memorial Park.