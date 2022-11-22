Dec 18, 1939 – November 15, 2022

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Shirley Thomas, age 82. She passed away peacefully on November 15th surrounded by loved ones.

Shirley was born in Jewell County Kansas to Kenneth and Nellie. She moved to Oregon with her three children in the 70's and there married the love of her life, Bruce Thomas. Shirley and Bruce operated a small local business until he passed away.

Shirley held many roles in her life but will best be remembered for her devotion to her family and God. She loved her family and took great joy in family gatherings. She had a spirit of serving and enjoyed volunteering, bible study, crossword puzzles and walking her beloved dogs Prince and Cisco.

Shirley is survived by her children, Doug and Joni Hegney, Dan and Tonja Hegney and Pam Butler; grandchildren and great grandchildren. Shirley is a child of God and we have comfort in the scriptures. John 16:22: "So, with you: Now is your time of grief, but I will see you again, and your hearts will rejoice, and no one will take away your joy"

Her life can't be truly expressed in a few mere words, but Solomon could have been writing about Shirley in Proverbs 31:29: "There are many virtuous and capable women in the world, but you surpass them all!"

For those who would like to remember her there will be a memorial service held at Calvary Baptist Church @ 800 34th Ave SE, Albany, OR 97322 on Saturday 26th of November at 10am