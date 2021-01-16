Shirley "Sam" Olsen

In 1965, their first child was born; a daughter they named Whitney. After a bit of coaxing from both sets of grandparents, the couple moved back to their hometown of Corvallis to take advantage of babysitting and an offer to join Brent's father's CPA firm, renamed "Olsen & Olsen" on 5th and Madison. Two years later, Shirley gave birth to their second daughter, Meredith. With the help of Shirley's father, Jack, a realtor for Town & Country, they purchased an architecturally distinctive home at the corner of 36th and Polk. In 1971, their son, MacLane, "Mac" for short, was born and their family was complete.

In Corvallis, Brent and Shirley cultivated many friendships with other young couples, mostly through Oregon State University, The Corvallis Clinic, CH2M HILL, and other clients of Brent's firm. They were actively involved in The Corvallis Arts Center, other nonprofits, and the Country Club, and hosted many gourmet, wine, and bridge group dinners and other fun and perhaps boisterous parties at their home or the family farm.