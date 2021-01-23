Shirley Middlestadt

September 19, 1932 – January 20, 2021

Shirley Coleen Middlestadt, 88, of Lebanon, died Wednesday in Albany.

Shirley was born in Clay County, Indiana, and moved to Lacomb as a child. She was raised in Lacomb and attended Lacomb School, going on to graduate from Lebanon High School in 1949.

Shirley married Kenneth Middlestadt on August 11, 1950, in Lebanon.

She had worked locally for Cent-Wise Drug Store at both the downtown and Southgate locations. Following her retirement from Cent-Wise she worked for the Oaks of Lebanon.

Shirley was a member of Christ Community Lutheran Church in Lebanon and the American Legion Auxiliary.

Shirley enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, wildlife, birdwatching, her dogs and doing crafts. She especially loved being the mother of her two sons.

She is survived by her husband Kenneth, sons Gary and Dale, 9 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Monday, January 25, 2021, at Providence Cemetery in Scio.

Contributions in her memory may be made to the Christ Community Lutheran Church in Lebanon.

