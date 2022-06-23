May 28, 1943 - June 7, 2022

Shirley May Dixon, 79, passed away June 7, 2022, at Albany General Hospital. She was born May 28, 1943, in Corvallis, Oregon. Shirley graduated from Corvallis High School in 1961. She married Larry Dixon in 1971. They raised two boys, Michael Lytle and Steven Dixon. They divorced in the late 80's. Shirley then met Darrell Larson in 1991 and they remained inseparable until Darrell passed in 2018.

Shirley was the beloved owner and heart and soul of Shirley May's restaurant on Hwy 20 in Cottonwoods, Oregon, for 31 years. She devoted her life to serving others, her customers were her passion, and they became like family throughout the years.

Outside of the restaurant Shirley enjoyed cooking, catering, gardening, entertaining and spending time with the people that she loved.

Shirley is preceded in death by her father Charles Webb Jr.; mother Jewell Webb; brother Arlin Webb; loving companion Darrell Larson and granddaughter Sara-Tessa Lytle.

She is survived by son, Steven Dixon and his wife Angie; son Michael Lytle; grandchildren Kayla & Joe Rosa, Austin & Autumn Dixon, Riley Dixon & Caitlyn Spencer, and Ethan Lytle; great-grandchildren Luke, Taylee and Macen Rosa, Charleigh Dixon & Addison Dixon; sister-in-law Cathy Webb; nephew Tyler Webb, and niece Nicole Webb, plus the many she loved like they were her own family.

A celebration of life will be held at Timber Linn Park on July 24 at 1 p.m.

Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.