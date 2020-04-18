Shirley Mae Parker Pearson

Shirley and her family lived in Nicaragua for a year, then returned to the States and lived in Columbus, Ohio or on Lockbourne Air Force Base (now Rickenbacker) until Louis’ retirement in 1965. The family returned to Oregon and settled in Corvallis until his death.

Shirley resumed her teaching career and pursued her Master’s in Special Education when her children were still students at Corvallis High School. She became a Reading Specialist and worked at Oak Elementary School in Albany until her retirement. Shirley was active in the Episcopal Church of the Good Samaritan and served on the Altar Guild for many years.

She was an avid Oregon Duck fan and was excited to attend the 1994 game with Louis to see Kenny Wheaton get ‘The Pick’ to win the game against the Washington Huskies. When she retired from teaching, Shirley and Louis spent time with friends and visiting family members at a small mobile home in Mesa, Arizona or in their condo in Surprise, Arizona where they could escape as rain birds in the winters. Randolph and Renée were frequent visitors and often met Shirley and Louis in Reno to share Thanksgiving with their parents as they were making their annual trek to warmer climes.