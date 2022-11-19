April 27, 1937 – November 12, 2022

Shirley Mae McDonald was born on April 27, 1947, in Nevada City, California to Samuel and Ruth Thomas. During her life, she was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, spiritual director, and close friend to many.

After graduating from Berkeley High School, her love of learning would inspire her lifelong continued education, attending a variety of colleges and universities throughout her life. Many of these courses would provide enrichment and contribute to her support of others as a spiritual direction counselor for over 30 years.

In 1961, she married Marvin McDonald. With their two children, Linda, and Scott, they would relocate to Pocatello, Idaho, then Corvallis, Oregon, where they would become active members in their community. In their 61 years together, Marv and Shirley traveled the globe together, exploring the United States with trips to the Shenandoah Valley, Washington D.C., and excursions down the Mississippi. Known for her generous and caring spirit, Shirley made connections in their journeys abroad to Europe and Australia that would lead to lifelong friendships.

She enjoyed cooking and sharing her creations with her loved ones. Known by her children for her adventurous spirit, this can be seen in her notations of the margins of her extensive cookbook collection which leaves a legacy of tried-and-true family favorites as well as documenting some of her less successful cooking experiments (such as the legendary bottomless seven-layer tuna casserole).

A talented self-taught photographer who was never without a camera, her love of photography from places near and far would not only win awards at the Oregon State Fair, but also bring joy to those she shared it with. Over the years, she would capture many meaningful and inspirational moments of distant lands, family events, and the beauty she would find in everyday life. Friends and family who would visit her and Marv at their Eagle Crest home would be greeted with her photo capturing the beauty of the sun shining on Smith Rock against a clear blue sky.

She will be dearly missed by her son, Scott, daughter, Linda, and grandchildren, Robin, Ashley, Tracey and four great grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held at the Corvallis Club at 2:00 pm on November 29, 2022. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to an organization of their choosing.

AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).