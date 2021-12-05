March 24, 1930 - November 30, 2021

Shirley Loraine Lewis was born in Wenatchee, Washington to Harry and Alice Judd, on March 24, 1930. She passed peacefully on November 30, 2021.

Shirley's family moved to the Lacomb, Oregon area when she was seven. They lived on a small farm and her mom owned a furniture upholstery store in Lebanon. She spoke fondly of caring for sheep, chickens and cows on the farm. The farmhouse had very steep stairs and she often laughed about her memory of the first time she wore high heels and the tumble she took down those stairs.

Shirley graduated from Lebanon High School in 1948 and then attended Bakersfield Junior College in California. She used her new skills (typing speed of 40 WPM) to get a position working for Thomas Werdel, a local lawyer and US Congressman.

Shirley returned to Lebanon to care for her ailing mother. In Lebanon, she worked for the Employment Office, where she met her husband of 68 years, John Lewis Jr., who had recently returned from serving in the US Army.

John and Shirley had three children, Don, Sue and Dan. They did their best to ensure their kids had great education and opportunities to hone their skills and grow.

Shirley loved being involved with her children's lives. She was a Cub Scout leader, enjoyed camping and fishing with her family and was always ready for an adventure. The drive-in theater was a frequent family outing. The 1930-1950s era "monster" movies were Shirley's favorites.

Shirley was the long-time secretary and historian for the Santiam Fish and Game Association and spent many hours volunteering at Clear Lake in the Santiam Pass. She was the first woman to be awarded Sportsman of the Year by SF&G in 1983. She never missed a bi-annual work party and always made sure everyone was taken care of and fed with her famous spaghetti and cinnamon "sticky" buns.

She and John took the family on annual trips to Clear Lake to stay in Cabin 18. The family would all fish and Shirley would make sure no one stood up in the boats (safety first) and knew how to prepare the trout just right.

Shirley was a great artist and made birthday cards special with her illustrations and she regularly painted her front windows with Christmas characters for the holidays.

Shirley and John went to the bowling alley every Thursday night for over 40 years. Shirley kept precise score, was the "bookie" managing the nickel bets and always brought candy to keep the bowlers rolling strikes.

She loved landscaping and gardening, she found interesting plants, flowers, rocks and decor to create serene spaces for everyone to enjoy. She and John often sat in her beautifully manicured backyard drinking coffee and watching the birds, squirrels and local cats who visited.

Shirley loved learning about strangers, and never went through a grocery store checkout or doctor's appointment without getting to know the people who were helping her.

Shirley had three grandchildren, Emily, Annie and Dan, and never missed a basketball game, school play, or event that any of her grandchildren were a part of. She was very loyal to her family and always put the effort in to be present and show support.

She and John took the grandchildren on numerous interesting outings: annual Christmas light tour, the Winston Wildlife Safari and many other fun local events.

Her last "job" was working for her daughter's company, Whims Watercolor Quilts, where she cut fabric, packed orders and chatted with the other ladies.

In her later years, she loved watching the Price is Right, doing word searches, keeping an eye on her bird feeders and spending time with her family. She loved and appreciated nature, especially gorgeous sunsets.

Shirley is survived by her son Don Lewis and wife Leslie, daughter Sue Stutzman and husband Ellis, son Dan Lewis and wife Denise Amemiya, and grandchildren Emily, Annie and Dan Stutzman. She was preceded in death by her husband John and her brother Curt.

A private burial will be at IOOF Cemetery.