Shirley was born in Cheyenne, Wyoming on December 12, 1939 to Howard and Della Kelley. She loved animals and often recounted the love she had for her horse Trixie. She graduated from Cheyenne Central High School and went on to nurse training in Denver, Colorado. While in Denver, she met her future husband James Douglass, who was studying at Denver University.

After they were married, Jim and Shirley lived in Ohio, Iowa, and California before settling in Corvallis, Oregon. Shirley worked as the Director of Nurses at a care home and then spent most of her career working at the Corvallis Clinic. After she retired, she and James hosted several foreign students from China and Costa Rica. The Douglass household was always abuzz with activity as Shirley helped the foreign students assimilate to American life. She was very generous with her time teaching them English and helping them learn to drive. She also volunteered at local elementary schools assisting struggling learners. Shirley was a part of the Republican Women's Club and participated in their annual wreath fundraiser. She learned to speak both Spanish and Chinese after retirement and enjoyed traveling to Taiwan, China, Europe, and Costa Rica. She also made frequent trips to Hawaii to visit her two grandchildren.