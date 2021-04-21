Shirley June (Mabee) Black

May 20, 1931 - April 18, 2021

Shirley June Black, 89, of Sweet Home, recently of Albany passed away Sunday. She was born in Colton, California to Byron William Mabee Sr. and Nyla Ruth (Long) Mabee. She is survived by her husband Jim; sons Stanley and Richard; daughter Thema; six grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.

Born in Colton, California, Shirley lived her early years in Bloomington, California, where she attended grade school. Following WWII, Shirley moved with her parents to Sweet Home in 1946, graduating from Sweet Home High School in 1949; after which she attended Pacific Bible College (now Warner Pacific University) in Portland, where she met her future husband James (Jim) Black.

The couple married on February 24th, 1951 in Lebanon and recently celebrated 70 years of marriage. After marrying Jim, the couple resided a short while in Portland, where she worked at Premier Insurance. Returning to Sweet Home in 1951, Shirley worked at Bradley Bookkeeping, and later at Sweet Home High School, where she retired as Head Cook after more than 20 years.