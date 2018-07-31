December 7, 1929 — July 26, 2018
Shirley was the oldest of two daughters born in Oak Park, Illinois, to Arthur Henry Schmidt and Irma May (Dunn) Schmidt. She always loved to read and was valedictorian of her eighth-grade class, despite missing many school days due to asthma. Following a doctor’s advice, she spent her junior year in Florida with her grandparents and still managed to graduate high school with the rest of her class.
She was the administrative assistant to the HR manager at G.D. Searle and Company in Chicago when she met and later married Lyle David Calvin on April 19, 1952. They honeymooned in New Orleans and moved to Raleigh, North Carolina where Lyle finished his doctorate.
They relocated to Corvallis when Lyle accepted a position with Oregon State University in 1953. Shirley was active in the OSU Folkclub, working at the Thrift Shop, PEO Chapter CL, league bowling, potluck group, bridge group and raising three children, which included leading a Cub Scout pack and a Camp Fire group.
Two sabbaticals and occasional business trips with her husband took her around the world to Europe, Asia and the Middle East. Copenhagen was her very favorite city, but she was always most “at home” in Corvallis.
Described as modest by her children, she would never claim to be an expert, but she enjoyed sewing, knitting, and, for a time, tole painting. Even more, she enjoyed entertaining and often hosted dinner parties for friends and visiting professors.
In 2004, Shirley and Lyle sold the home they had built on NW Crest Drive and moved to Stoneybrook Lodge. Lyle passed in 2006.
Shirley is survived by sons, James Arthur Calvin and Ronald David Calvin; daughter, Janet Lee Calvin; daughter-in-law, Laura Ann Calvin (married to James); grandsons (sons of James and Laura), Brad, Brian and Rob and their spouses, Elizabeth, Lindy, and Lauren; granddaughters, Sarah and Alison (children of Janet); and three great-grandchildren.
A memorial will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, August 3 at McHenry Funeral Home, 206 NW 5th Street in Corvallis, with a reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in Shirley’s name to Community Outreach in Corvallis or the Talking Books Program at Oregon State Library.
