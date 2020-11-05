Shirley Brudvig

Shirley became an active volunteer, lending her bookkeeping and secretarial skills to many organizations. This included their Church, Faith Lutheran Church, which became an important Sunday morning gathering place for the family. Both Shirley and Don volunteered in leadership roles within the church. In 1964, she joined Chapter O, PEO, of which she was a President three different times. Shirley was a member of at least two Bridge groups. She and Don played Bridge together in a couples group as well. Shirley also loved to cross-stitch and created many beautiful gifts for family and friends.

Shirley loved to travel, and she and Don travelled to many places in the world. These vacations were always with Don, and many with the whole family. A highlight would be a month in Bruvik, Norway, Don's ancestral village. But no trip ever came close to the times with her family at the cabin in Yachats. For Shirley and Don, life has been all about family. And the best times are when they are all together, playing cards on the deck, listening to Jimmy Buffett, and watching the ocean.