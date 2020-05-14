Shirley Brown

February 8, 1937 – May 2, 2020
Shirley passed away peacefully in her home with her family near her. Shirley loved gardening and spending time with her loved ones and singing karaoke and she loved her cat Thomas.
Shirley is survived by her children Theresa Budke of Redmond Oregon, Don Brown of Metolius Oregon, Paula Ebbs of Millersburg Oregon. She also leaves behind numerous Grandkids and Great Grandkids.
