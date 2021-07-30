Shirley Bitney Olds

December 18, 1930 - July 20, 2021

Christmas of 1930 came early for Florence and Mike Beach of Portland. Their daughter, Shirley Jean was born on December 18, making their family complete. Shirley spent her childhood living in Portland, filling her time with dance and piano lessons, and teaching herself to navigate Portland using the bus system. She spent her summers in eastern Oregon with her cousins and grandmother on their ranch. She graduated from Cleveland High School in 1949 and went to work for Farmers Insurance.

On a dare, she went on a blind date and met the love of her life, Walt Bitney. They found an instant connection and were married on St. Patrick's Day, 1951. Their romance continued for 41 years, until his death in 1992.

Family and service was the foundation of her life. The young couple was soon blessed with Kristine Shumaker (David), Debbie Bitney, and Michael Bitney. She is survived by five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Shirley volunteered for years in the schools, was a Cub Scout den mother, and assisted with a Campfire Girls and Brownie troop leader.