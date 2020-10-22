Shirley Bayne

Shirley moved to Albany, Oregon from Warsaw, New York in 1974. She was a telephone operator, member of the United States Navy, restaurant cook, and Trailways charter hostess while in New York. After moving to Oregon, she was a cook for many years at Pop's Branding Iron, drove semi-truck with husband, Paul, until his death, returned to cooking at Pop's, and was a receptionist at a Brookdale Facility until retiring after nearly ten years. She was active in her church during those years enjoying her labors of love for her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.