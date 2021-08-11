September 6, 1935 – July 24, 2021

Shirley A. Works, 85, of Lebanon, died, Saturday, July 24, in Corvallis.

Shirley was born September 6, 1935 in Taft, California, the daughter of Thomas and Margaret (Krigbaum) Denison. Growing up in Taft, Shirley graduated from Taft High School, and enjoyed her time working with friends at Richie's Drive-In.

Shirley married Herb Works on February 1, 1964, in Las Vegas, Nevada. They resided in Yucaipa, California, and Ontario, Oregon, where they owned and operated mobile home parks and raised their two daughters. They moved to Lebanon in 1986 where they owned and operated Twin Cedars Mobile Home Park until retiring and selling the park in 1997.

In retirement Herb and Shirley enjoyed traveling in their motor home, and their time at Albany Trap Club with friends.

Shirley had attended New Hope Church, in Lebanon.

Shirley is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Sayer, grandchildren, Chrissy Shanks, and Michael Sayer, great-grandchildren, Emma and Ty Williams, and brother, Tom Denison.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Herb, daughter, Denise Works, brother, Don Denison, and sister, Betty Jarone.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at the Lebanon IOOF Cemetery. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements