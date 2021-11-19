January 31, 1950 - November 8, 2021

Sheryl "Sherry" Lavana Johnston, 71, of Lebanon passed away Monday. She was born in Corvallis to Dick and Charlotte (Sylvester) Whitlatch.

She grew up at several different fish hatcheries in Oregon. She graduated and lived in Sweet Home.

Sheryl was a care giver in an adult care home for 12 years. She sang with the Singing Christmas Tree Choir in Sweet Home for 32 years. She attended church services at United Methodist Church in Sweet Home. She enjoyed crafting, and camping. She loved her cats and dogs.

Sheryl is survived by her husband, Ken Johnston, of Lebanon; son, Nate, and his wife, Becky Johnston, of Florence, Montana; daughter, Beth, and her husband Phill Jackson; mother, Charlotte Whitlatch, all of Lebanon; grandsons: Tylor and Cole Jackson, of Albany. She was preceded in death by her father, Dick Whitlatch, November 14, 2010.

In lieu of flowers Memorial Contributions can be made to Samaritan Evergreen Hospice in Albany.

Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.