April 10, 1948 - August 7, 2022

Sherry Eileen Willis, 74, of Lebanon went home to Jesus on Sunday August 7, 2022 at 6:53 p.m. surrounded by family and friends.

Sherry was born in Bend, Oregon to Dale W. Willis and Deloris F. (Henderson) Willis. The family moved to Lebanon, Oregon when Sherry was 4 years old where she lived out the remainder of her life. Sherry devoted her life to caring for her son Jamie and never complained about her circumstances. Her cousin Brad said it best: "Sherry always put her family first and met adversity with optimism, kindness, and an infectious laugh."

Sherry was preceded in death by her father Dale; mother Deloris; brother Dennis Willis; sons Bobby Brinkley and Jamie Brinkley. She is survived by her daughter Denise (Brinkley) Johnson; son-in-law Sean Johnson; grandsons Hagen Johnson and Cole Johnson; nephews and nieces Brian and Christie Willis, Denny and Karen (Willis) Buck, Shawn Willis; great nephews and nieces Amanda, Christie Lyn, Ashlyn, Kate and Nathaniel.

A celebration of life for Sherry will be held on Sunday, August 21, 2022 at 3 p.m., Waterloo Park Gazebo #1. Food will be provided. There is limited seating so please bring a chair.