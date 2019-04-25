July 8, 1950 — April 23, 2019
Sheron Ellen Henderson, 68, of Tangent, died peacefully Tuesday morning at Evergreen Hospice House in Albany. She was surrounded by her loving family.
Sheron was born in Lebanon to Lloyd and Donna Rogers.
She married her beloved husband, Roger Henderson in Lonerock, Oregon on August 12, 1972.
Sheron worked as a kitchen manager for ten years at the Kozy Kove in Tidewater, Oregon before opening her own restaurant, “Olde Towne Café,” in Albany, until she retired.
She enjoyed spending time with her family on camping trips, going to bingo with her friends on Sundays, and attending church. People whom she encountered loved her smile and were drawn to Sheron.
Sheron is preceded in death by her husband, Roger; her brother, James “Jimmy” Rogers; and her parents, Lloyd and Donna Rogers.
Sheron is survived by her sister, Susan Malgreen of Condon, Oregon; daughter, Trisha Cunningham and her husband, Daniel Cunningham; son, Jason Henderson and his wife, Jamie Henderson of Tangent; granddaughters, Ashley and Audrey; and grandsons, Robert, Austin, Justin, and Joseph.
Viewing will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, April 26 at Huston-Jost Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 27, at the Lebanon IOOF Cemetery.
Contributions in her memory may be made to Grace Point Church or Samaritan Evergreen Hospice and sent in care of Huston-Jost Funeral Home, 86 W. Grant St., Lebanon, OR 97355.