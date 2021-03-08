Sherman K. Sallee

His first years were spent on a farm in Wallowa County before moving to Portland where his father worked for the Oregon Journal. Sherm helped his dad deliver rural newspapers when the regular carrier was absent. Sherm's job was to fold the papers so they would easily fit into the boxes without the use of rubber bands. At the age of 5, the newspaper job transferred to Pendleton and that is where he completed his education through high school, graduating in 1961. Jobs during this time included shoveling snow for an apartment building, mowing lawns, setting pins at a bowling lane and driving forklift in the freezer at the pea cannery. He also worked two summers for the weather bureau at the airport during his final college years.