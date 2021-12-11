May 3, 1962 – December 7, 2021

Sheri Kay Burge was born May 3, 1962, in Lebanon, to parents James and Gloria Harwood. Sheri had a love for the Lord that was unmeasurable. She lived her life for her family with unconditional love. Sheri never met a stranger and welcomed everyone with a warm smile and an open door.

Her hobbies included traveling, listening to music, collecting stuffed black bears, collecting sentimental treasures from occasions throughout her life. Sheri loved driving her Jeep on many adventures.

Sheri is survived by her two children, Kaylan and Nathanial, sisters, Lori, Ginny and brother, Shawn. Numerous nieces and nephews that she loved as her own.

Viewing will be from 4 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at Huston-Jost Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, December 16, 2021, at Sodaville Evangelical Church. Burial will follow at Powell Cemetery.