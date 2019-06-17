February 28, 1927–June 4, 2019
Shepard Levine, Oregon State University Professor Emeritus of Fine Arts, died peacefully at his home of sixty years in Corvallis on June 4, 2019. He was 92.
The son of Russian and Polish Jewish immigrants, Shepard grew up in New York City during the Great Depression. He played stickball in the streets but early on felt the lure of the arts—an interest that burgeoned with support from his teachers in the public schools.
He interrupted his education at 16 to join the war effort. For more than two years, he served in the United States Coast Guard as a radar operator, patrolling the coastal waters of the Eastern U.S. and scouring the North Atlantic for enemy submarines. His experience in the service, like his childhood in the poverty-ridden boroughs of New York, fostered a stubbornly humanistic worldview.
With the end of World War II, Shepard enrolled at the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque, where he earned a Master of Fine Arts degree in painting. It was there that he met his future wife, Gloria, who was a graduate student in the field of Spanish and Latin American literature. They married in 1951. Not long thereafter, the couple moved to the Pacific Northwest. They settled in Corvallis, which would be their home for the rest of their lives—though with breaks for travel and sabbaticals abroad.
In 1954, Shepard Levine began teaching at Oregon State College (later University) in the Art Department. Spurred by his passions for education, painting, and people, he would remain an active, esteemed, and beloved member of the faculty for 37 years, eventually achieving the status of Professor Emeritus.
Natural scenes provided the inspiration for much of Shepard’s work. The arid landscapes of Israel and the mountains of Switzerland and China were transfigured in watercolors and oils. He found the Oregon coast especially compelling and delighted in taking his students there to paint. Another great source of inspiration was music. Shepard listened avidly to classical music throughout his life; it not only influenced how he conceived his art but also frequently informed its subject matter. His paintings and prints are held in both private and public collections, including the Portland Art Museum.
Shepard will be lovingly remembered as a caring husband, father, and grandfather, and for his remarkable contributions as a teacher, mentor, friend, and irrepressible storyteller.
He leaves his daughter, Kate, and son-in-law, Marc; his son, Josh, and daughter-in-law, Annette; and his grandsons, Samuel and Dorian Poitau-Levine.
A memorial celebration of Shepard's life will be held in early August (TBA).
Donations in his honor may be made to Doctors Without Borders or Lumina Hospice and Palliative Care.