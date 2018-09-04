December 11, 1968 — August 20, 2018
It is with much sadness that we announce the passing of Shelley Marie Pollard (December 11, 1968 -August 20, 2018).
She was born in Oregon City to James and LaDonna (Barkmeyer) Pollard. She attended Albany area schools, graduating from West Albany High School in 1987.
Coming from humble beginnings, she accomplished a great deal with her life. Her goal was always to help people to be the best they could be. I have witnessed people stopping her on the streets to thank her for helping them get their lives on track. Shelley was a true gift to her family and friends, but also to our community, as she gave so much of herself to make this world a better place—to love the broken, find the lost, and heal the sick.
She started out by studying criminal justice at Linn Benton Community College from 1993-1994, and then transferred to Western Oregon University to obtain her Bachelor’s degree in Social Sciences from 1995-1998. Early on, while at WOU, she embarked on social work endeavors, such as her involvement as a union organizer when she worked with Northwest Treeplanters and Farmworker’s United to provide support and encouragement to workers and their families. She continued to provide support to families as a Child and Adolescent Treatment Specialist at the Children’s Farm Home from 1996-1999. In that role, she provided counseling to youth ages eight to 14 who struggled with a variety of challenges, including mental health, substance abuse, trauma, and family difficulties. In these roles, she demonstrated a true social work spirit and decided her next step was to make it official.
In 2002, she was accepted into the Masters of Social Work Program at Portland State University and graduated in 2005. While attending graduate school, she worked as a Case Manager providing family caregiver support for Northwest Senior and Disability Services, and later as a Family Advocate for the Department of Human Services/Child Welfare. She also worked from 1999 2004 as a Case Manager/Employment Specialist for Community Services Consortium. She took great joy in helping people move from a place of hopelessness to a place of self-efficacy and change.
She was celebrated by colleagues as exceptionally suited to connect with people who previously struggled with connections, gently encouraging them to find their voice and empowering them to change their lives. After completing her MSW, she accepted a position as a Mental Health Specialist with Linn County Alcohol and Drug. In this position, she was extraordinary in her ability to connect with people who were struggling with mental health and addiction issues.
She was a fierce advocate for her clients, and she believed in them until they could believe in themselves. She advocated for fair and accessible treatment for LGBTQ clients, and for clients with histories of criminal convictions, believing in the potential of each and every human being.
She was a counselor who really cared about her clients and would go above and beyond to help them get their needs met. Even more, Shelley was a kind and compassionate co-worker and friend. She often gave gifts to her friends and colleagues just as a sign of her gratitude and generous spirit.
She was a rare friend and wonderful mother—a person of integrity, deep compassion, and true grit. She will be deeply missed. Shelley fought a fierce battle with an aggressive form of breast cancer for 17 months, but to no avail.
Shelley is survived by her daughter, Chandler Marie Pollard; her parents, James and LaDonna; brothers, Kenneth of Scio and John of Albany; nieces, Leticia, Kaitlyn, AshLeigh, Kelsey and Kirsty Pollard. She is also survived by her sister by choice, Melanie Stovall as well as many aunts and uncles.
Please bring your stories, and join us for a celebration of her life from 12 to 4 p.m. on September 8, 2018 at Comfort Inn Suites, 100 Opal Court, Albany, Oregon, located near Linn County Fairgrounds off I-5.