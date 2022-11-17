Shellee Christine Feigum Jones

1962 - 2022

LOVELOCK, NV - Shellee Christine Feigum Jones, passed away October 26, 2022 on her highly anticipated 60th Birthday, surrounded by her loving daughters.

She was born in 1962 to Roger and Irma (Williams) Feigum in Sweet Home, OR and delivered by her grandmother Grace Williams.

Shellee was raised in Sweet Home apart from her Junior year of High School in which she attended Spring Vale Christian Academy in Michigan. She returned home and graduated from the class of 1980 at Sweet Home High School. In her youth she enjoyed water skiing, horseback riding, church, basketball, softball, and swim teams. She quickly decided her career path to become a hairdresser after completing Phagans' School of Beauty in Salem, OR.

In 1984 Shellee was married to John Jones JR. at Holley church. Shortly after marriage they began their family and welcomed their three daughters: Laura, Nicole, and Katie. She adored her girls and realized motherhood and family were her true calling. Shellee followed family and new adventures with moves to Arizona and Alaska. She chose a variety of other professions throughout the years including blackjack dealer, school bus driver, mill work, cashier, PTA member, and USDA secretary

.While raising her family in ‘The Last Frontier' Shellee was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis in 1996. A decade later her desire to be closer to family brought them to Shelton, WA. Shellee resided in a retirement home, despite being the youngest she made many friends that continue to look up to her. Shellee fought her disease with incredible strength and faith. She always smiled and never let her disability intrude on her hopes and dreams to beat MS and live her best life.

Shellee is survived by her daughters Laura Lovell, Nicole Storie, and Katie Gordon; grandchildren Levi, Emma, Alexis, and Harper; mother Irma; and siblings Susanne, Steven, Scott, Sterling, Stephanie, and Sheryl.

She was preceded in death by her father Roger and husband John.

Shellee's celebration of life will be held at 1PM, November 26, 2022 at Harvest Christian Center in Sweet Home.