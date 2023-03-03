August 3, 1937 - February 27, 2023

Sheila Roseann Coleman, born Stromberg, 85, of Corvallis Oregon, passed away on February 27, 2023 peacefully at home. Sheila was born August 3, 1937 in Chicago, IL to the late John Arndt Stromberg and Eleanor Veronica Stromberg nee Mohan.

At a young age she was classically trained in piano and loved to watch her father create amazing buildings across the country. With her brilliant mind and determination Sheila attended Rosary College in River Forest, Illinois, at the age of 17.

Sheila went on to marry and had 8 beautiful children. She was drawn to humanism because she had a passion for the mind and helping people with their challenges in life. She went on to earn her Doctorate Degree and did just that. For the last several years in life her favorite thing to do and always looked forward to every week was dinner and a movie at home with her daughter Theresa and her puppies she so adored.

She is survived by her children Julia Clements, Victoria (Jon) Wiese, Theresa Braun, Robert (Lisa) Braun, Paul (Vicki) Braun, Christopher (Thuy) Coleman, Michael (Pamela) Coleman, Katherine (Arnie) Rodriguez. 21 Grandchildren and 8 Great Grandchildren.

A memorial viewing will be held at St Mary Catholic Church in Corvallis Oregon on Wednesday, March 8th beginning at 10:00 AM with the memorial service following at 11:00 AM.

Condolences may be sent to DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home in Corvallis, OR.

In place of flowers, please consider a donation to: Heartland Humane Shelter & Care, 398 SW Twin Oaks Cir, Corvallis, OR 97333.