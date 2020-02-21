Sheila Louise Ofsthun (Patton)

May 20, 1971 – February 18, 2020

Sheila’s greatest pride was her family. She was very close to her mom, Betty and was a strong, devoted mother of 3 boys; DJ, Jeremy and Justin Betts. Sheila was also a loving grandmother to 11 grandchildren. She always made sure the people most important in her life knew that they were loved. With a kind spirit, Sheila touched the hearts of so many people. While those of us left behind are heartbroken for our loss, we know this is a time of truly joyous celebration. She is finally free from the pain of this earthly body.