Sheila Georgina Riley

October 18, 1961 — December 8, 2019
Sheila was born in Hamilton, Montana, to Bertie Riley and John F Riley. She was the third born child; her sisters: Debbie, Lorraine, and brother: John.
In 1967, her family moved to Missoula. She attended Roosevelt Elementary and Hawthorn Jr. High. While in Missoula, her family made really good friends with their neighbors Patty and Bill Book and their daughters Barb and Debbie. Mom would share stories of the mischief all of them would cause while growing up and the snow tunnels they would build in their back yard.
In 1976, her family made their way to Albany, first stopping at the Oregon Coast which became Mom’s new favorite place.
Going to Portland for the first time, the parents bought a Vega for Lorraine, Sheila and Joyce to share. Leaving the dealership the girls were lost and stopped at a gas station to ask for directions.
In Albany, she attended West Albany High School then went to work for The Depot, Skippers Camphor and Smoke craft. She moved around a lot with her brother and mom or friends.
After the passing of her brother, she was having an extremely difficult time trying to move on until she found out she was pregnant with a miracle baby. Her whole world changed and her life revolved around her daughter.
Her last apartment was full of angels, where she would watch Sylvia Brown or Montel, or collect her books. I would stare and laugh while she yelled at the TV during football season - cheering on her Broncos and her love for John Elway. She and I would bond over painting rocks together. She didn’t have a green thumb but that didn’t stop her from trying to have a garden or plants. Pepsi and cigarettes were her die hard cravings.
She really enjoyed going camping at Detroit Lake with Grandpa Riley, Aunt Rainy, Stephanie and me. We would go out on Grandpa Riley’s boat to go tubing or fish.
In later years, she enjoyed camping with Grandma, Papa, me and the few friends I would bring along, at the coast or a beautiful campsite within Thousand Trails.
She was preceded in death by her mother Bertie Atkinson; Father John F Riley; Sister Debbie; Brother John W; Aunts Faye, Cecilia and Ellen; Cousins Randy and Stan.
She is survived by her Daughter Alycia (Tyler) Weis; Grandson Lukas Weis; Stepdad Harry Atkinson; Sister Lorraine Runge; Niece Stephanie Runge; Aunt Gleneta Bestwick and Uncle Bob Mock.
A memorial service was held on December 18th at Fisher Funeral Home. Online condolences for the family may be posted at www.fisherfuneralhome.com
Service information
2:00PM
306 Washington Street SW
Albany, OR 97321