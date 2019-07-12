August 10, 1942 — July 8, 2019
Diane Parker lost her battle with cancer on July 8 at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice near her home south of Albany. Her family was grateful for the chance to be with her near the end.
Diane was born in Lebanon on August 10, 1942, and was a lifelong resident of Linn County. The daughter of Omar and Phoebe Falk, she grew up on a farm near Halsey.
She married Larry Parker of Halsey on December 27, 1959, and had two children, Brian, 58, and Lisa, 57.
The past 35 years, she spent with husband, Roger Koos, also a lifelong resident of Linn County.
Diane spent her early adulthood in the Halsey area, where she was the field burning coordinator for the Halsey-Shedd Fire District for many years.
She later moved to the Albany area with husband, Roger Koos. She worked for many years as a bookkeeper for several area businesses.
Diane was amongst the first class to graduate from Central Linn High School in 1960. A very artistic and creative person, she was convinced to draw some of the early artwork for the school mascot, a Cobra snake!
Over the years, she enjoyed the piano, oil painting, mural painting, sewing, and quilting and was also closely involved in decorating facilities for events and holidays for the Oregon Women for Ag. She also taught piano to many local kids over the years. Most local residents in Central Linn County know Diane, and have had the chance to enjoy, or help with the numerous art projects she was involved in over the past 50 years!
Her recent years have been spent with her daughter, Lisa, her grandchildren, Emily, 25, and Ryan, 22, as well as with Roger and many friends.
She has, for some time, hosted the Wednesday afternoon quilting club. She and many local friends would meet for a lunch, a chat, and some good quilting fun. Amongst other things, they donated many quilts to the Hospice center, where Diane herself spent the last days of her life. She also worked a few days a week for her son and his family on their farm near Junction City, performing bookkeeping services.
Diane is survived by her husband, Roger Koos; daughter, Lisa Parker; son, Brian and his wife, Sandy Parker; as well as grandchildren, Emily Nelson and Ryan Parker.
Always a cheerful person with a ready smile and never an unkind word, Diane was liked and loved by many in Linn County. She will be missed by many local people.
Services for Diane will be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Diane will be laid to rest at 11 a.m. at Alford Cemetery near Harrisburg in a family only gathering. On the same day at 2 p.m., a public celebration of Diane’s life will be held at 29785 Smith Loop, Corvallis, OR 97330. Please watch for the signs. All are welcome to attend and hopefully share a story about Diane.
Diane’s family requests that any donations be made to the OHSU Cancer Center in Portland or to Albany Samaritan Evergreen Hospice in Diane’s name.
Online condolences for the family may be posted at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.