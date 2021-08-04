September 5, 1968 – July 31, 2021
On Saturday, July 31, 2021, Shawn Turrentine, loving husband of Teresa Turrentine, and longtime resident of Lebanon, passed away at the age of 52. Shawn had heart issues and passed peacefully in his sleep. Full obituary can be found at www.hustonjost.com.
There will be a viewing Wednesday, August 4, 4-7 p.m., at the Huston-Jost Funeral Home in Lebanon. Celebration of Life will be Saturday, August 7, at 4 p.m., at the Gillott Home, 31256 SW 5th St., Lebanon.
