September 13, 1944 – August 27, 2023

Sharon R. Petermen, 78, of Lebanon, passed away on August 27, 2023, at her home.

Sharon was born September 13, 1944 in Eugene, OR to Harold and Charlotte Horn. She had five brothers and one sister. Sharon grew up in various parts of the U.S., but her favorite memories were of Flathead Lake in Montana, Mississippi, Arizona, Alaska, and of course Oregon.

She married Leonard Petermen on June 17, 1965 in Longview, WA. Leonard and Sharon would go on to raise two children in Lacomb, OR. Sharon worked various jobs when necessary, but was primarily a mother and housewife.

Sharon loved camping, fishing, and gardening. But most of all Sharon loved her family deeply. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren, Alyssa, Cassie, and Caden.

Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Leonard, and brother, Arthur Horn.

She is survived by her children, Kay Schueller and Dale Petermen. Brothers Norman, Harold, Bill, and Paul Horn. Sister, Nina Edsall. Grandchildren, Alyssa, Cassie, and Caden.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.