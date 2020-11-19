Sharon Ozarowicz

May 3, 1959 – November 3, 2020

Sharon Grace Ozarowicz, 61, of Lebanon passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at OHSU Hospital in Portland following complications from surgery. She was born in Lebanon, Oregon, the daughter of Paul and Isabell (Schmidt) Ostermann, May 3, 1959.

She attended school at St. Edward Catholic School until 1972, when it closed. She graduated from Lebanon Union High School in 1977. Following high school, she worked in the library at Oregon State University.

Sherri married Jerry Ozarowicz November 6, 1982. They lived briefly in Texas then in Colorado before she joined the Air Force. Following basic training, they moved to Monterey, California, for a year for her language school as a German linguist. She was stationed in Germany and enjoyed traveling in Europe, especially exploring old castles. With her German ancestry, she could pass for a native since she spoke the language fluently. Her military service was completed in Washington, DC, where her first son, Brian, was born.