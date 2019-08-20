October 1, 1950 – August 15, 2019
Sharon Mae Rojas, 68, of Albany, passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019 at her home.
Sharon was born in Albany to William and Earleen (White) Richardson. She graduated from Myrtle Point High School in 1969 and then Southwestern Oregon Community College in 1971.
After obtaining her degree, Sharon moved to Albany where she worked in a local nursing home. After a short while, Sharon then moved to Salem and was employed at the State Mental Hospital for a couple of years. Sharon then went to OHSU in Portland and became an RN and worked there before becoming a traveling nurse for three years, an occupation she really enjoyed. In 1983, Sharon became employed at Salem Hospital and had a long career of 33 years there, working in various parts of the hospital including the emergency room and ICU.
In 1991, she married Juan Rojas in Salem. She is survived by Juan; as well as her children, Celeste Scott Reed of Lebanon and Brianna Keer Rojas of Albany; mother, Earleen Richardson; brother, Dirk Richardson; sister, Leetta Vinson of Albany; and 2 grandchildren.
Sharon was preceded in death by her father.
A memorial service will be at 10:00am, Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Fisher Funeral Home.
Condolences may be posted online at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.