January 3. 1941 — August 4, 2018
Sharon Louise Johnson was born on January 3, 1941, in Boise, Idaho. Sharon was later adopted by Lloyd and Florence Nelsen, who were the perfect parents for her.
Sharon passed on August 4, surrounded by her beloved husband and children at Good Samaritan in Corvallis.
She graduated from Parma High School as salutatorian of her class. She attended Oregon State University and joined the Alpha Xi Delta sorority.
Janis Johnson, her best friend and big sister in the sorority, set her up on a last-minute date with her younger brother, Eugene Johnson. It was clear from the start that they would be the love of each other's lives. They were married on June 26, 1965.
Sharon graduated from OSU with a Bachelor’s of Science in Microbiology and received her medical technology training at Emanuel Hospital in Portland, Oregon.
She worked at the Corvallis Clinic running the laboratory until she had her three children; Carl Eugene, Roderic Allen and Christine Anne Johnson.
She returned to the Corvallis Clinic for a few years before accepting the chief medical technologist position at the Student Health Center at OSU where she worked until she retired.
Besides her family and dear friends, Sharon loved to golf. She had the largest trophy in the family when she won the “Cow Pasture Open,” and had been the club champion at Marysville Golf Course. Sharon got two “holes in one” during her golfing career, one from Marysville and the other from Golf City, where she played most often. She also had taken up bowling a few years ago, but we suspect it was mostly social because her scores wouldn’t have put her on any of the bowling circuits.
She will be remembered for her quick wit, sharp tongue and fantastic sense of humor. She was a dedicated friend, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She is survived by her husband, Gene; children, Carl, Rod and Chris; grandchildren, Katarina, Dirk, Casey and Heidi; great-granddaughter, Evelyn.
A private burial for family was held on Sunday, August 19. 2018.