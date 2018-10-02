July 17, 1944 — September 27, 2018
Sharon Goff, 74, of Corvallis, passed away at her home on Thursday, September 27.
Sharon was born on July 17, 1944, in Longview, Washington, to Herman and Bertha Polehn. She married Melvin Goff in 1969 and they moved to Corvallis in 1975.
Sharon worked at Good Samaritan Hospital in the dietary department for 25 years, where she made many lifelong friends.
She loved cross-stitching, crocheting and needle work. She enjoyed participating in the activities of her grandchildren, including watching softball games, lunches out and shopping trips.
Sharon is survived by her husband of 49 years, Melvin; children and their spouses, David and Cheryl Goff of Everett, Washington, Janet and Mark Cooke of Corvallis, Terry and Marlene Goff of Portland and Chuck Goff of Vancouver, Washington; three grandchildren, Krystal Goff, McKenzie and Megan Cooke; and one great-grandson. She is also survived her sister, Nancy Medford; two half-siblings, Shirley Whistler and Don Polehn; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and two half-siblings, Maxine Balfour and Robert Schambron.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 6, 2018, at their home in Corvallis.
In lieu of flowers, Sharon wanted donations sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (www.stjude.org).