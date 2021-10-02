 Skip to main content
Sharon Lee Bond

April 6, 1941 - September 20, 2021

Born Sharon Woods, she moved to Albany as a child and graduated from Albany Union High School in 1959. She married Paul Bond on June 17, 1967 and together they raised two daughters, Tonya Colson and Angela Sauer. The couple divorced in the early 1990's and Sharon lived with her partner, Don Hahn, until he passed away on November 23, 2003. She spent her remaining years living with her brother's family; Bill Woods, Susan Woods and Amy Woods. She was surrounded by her nephews Jonathan and Michael Woods and their families and cared for by them until she passed. When she was young she loved gardening, sewing and camping.

