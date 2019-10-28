December 25, 1942 — October 18, 2019
Sharon L. Kelly, 76, passed away on October 18, 2019 in Albany where she had resided for the past 15 years.
She was born on December 25, 1942 in Portland, Oregon to William and LaVira Fandrey. The family moved to Eugene, Oregon when she was a young child. Sharon then graduated from South Eugene High School in 1961. She went on to graduate from the Eugene Technical-Vocational School in 1963 with a degree in practical nursing.
Sharon married Ramon (Monty) Deardorff on February 15, 1964. The couple was married for 35 years. Together, they moved to Florence, Oregon in 1977 where the two co-owned Siuslaw Automotive & Towing until 1999.
She enjoyed caring for the family horses with her daughters as well as helping others. She enjoyed learning about the Bible and regularly attended the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Albany.
Sharon was a member of PeaceHealth Hospital Auxiliary as well as the Florence Police Department Auxiliary. Sharon graduated from the Police Reserve Academy on June 13, 1996. She became a reserve police officer for the Florence Police Department, where she stayed until her retirement.
Sharon is survived by her three daughters, Laurie (Rob) Morton, Debbie (Ron) Beatty, and Kim (Steve) Davis; six grandchildren, Justin (Gretchen) Morgan, Aaron Morgan, Brad Davis, Myranda Davis, Stephen Davis Jr., and Brigett (Ethan) Jones; and five great-grandchildren, Grant, Brett, Devyn, Levi and Maverick.
At her request, no formal services will be held.
AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).