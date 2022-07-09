Sharon L. Gore (Keller), 79, passed away July 3, 2022 of colon cancer.
Sharon, born to George H. and Ella M. Keller, was raised in Portland where she graduated from Madison High School in 1960. She went on to earn her bachelor's in education from Portland State University and, later, her master's in special education from Western Oregon State College. She settled in Albany and spent her career teaching in the Albany Public Schools, with her final years at South Albany High School. She was a member of the Albany First Church of God and later the Oak Park Church of God after moving to Salem, Oregon in 2014.
Sharon married Douglas C. Gore on June 11, 1965. He preceded her in death. She is survived by her two daughters, Noelle Gore of Salem, and Brooke Boyer (husband Daniel Boyer) also of Salem; grandchildren Jorum Bennefield (wife Anita Bennefield), Keller, Graham, Cohen, and Keaton Boyer; great-grandchildren Killian and Grayson Bennefield; brother Michael Keller (wife Jean Keller) of Warrenton. She was preceded in death by grandson Tristan Bennefield.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 30, at Oak Park Church of God in Salem, Oregon. Those who wish may contribute in her memory to Church at the Park via (www.church-at-the-park.org).