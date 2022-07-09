Sharon L. Gore

Sharon, born to George H. and Ella M. Keller, was raised in Portland where she graduated from Madison High School in 1960. She went on to earn her bachelor's in education from Portland State University and, later, her master's in special education from Western Oregon State College. She settled in Albany and spent her career teaching in the Albany Public Schools, with her final years at South Albany High School. She was a member of the Albany First Church of God and later the Oak Park Church of God after moving to Salem, Oregon in 2014.