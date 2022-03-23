Sharon Kay Gisler

January 9, 1938 - March 14, 2022

Sharon Gisler, 84, of Albany, passed away at the Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center.

The daughter of Charles and Louise (Busey) Wilson, she was born in Great Falls, Montana and grew up in Goldendale, Washington. She married Gerald Gisler on July 5, 1958.

Sharon and Gerald arrived in Albany in 1960 to allow Gerald to finish his Forestry Degree at OSU. They joined the Methodist Church, and she began her education career as a 2nd grade teacher at Liberty Elementary. Thus began her lifetime friendships and her active passionate commitment to the community of Albany.

Although Sharon and Gerry were happy with their life in Albany, it was not until 1961 and the birth of their first child, Julia, that they officially put down roots and knew they had found their home. Their second born, Kathleen, added to their happiness. Two years later, it was a very special Father's Day, when Robert was born, and they knew their family was complete.

After the birth of Kathleen, Sharon put her official career on hold, but she was always an educator at heart. During her time as a full-time mother, she cultivated her friendships and their shared community involvement. To this day, these relationships remain central to Sharon's life, and her family continues to feel their love and support.

When Robert started elementary school in 1973, Sharon took this opportunity to continue her education at WOU to prepare for her return to local schools. Her various roles included special education and reading teacher at Memorial Jr High, counselor, and advocate for at-risk students at West Albany High School, and after her retirement, as a founding member for the Albany Night High School alternative program which today is Albany Options.

Once fully retired from the educational system, Sharon was able to fully immerse herself into the needs of the community. In 1975, Sharon and Gerry joined the Albany First Christian Church, so by the time of her retirement, they were long time members. The church was an important avenue for Sharon to develop and use her leadership skills to address the needs of the community. Sharon expanded her commitment and dedication to the community through a wide variety of organizations. Recently Sharon has been instrumental in Albany Peace Seekers, Habitat for Humanity, Linn County Democratic Party, and the Community Meal at the First Christian Church. She also strived for a just, equitable,

compassionate community both locally and globally. Sharon's passionate resolve to address Albany's housing crisis was central to her work. Throughout her life, both as an educator and community leader, she never lost sight of the needs of people less fortunate. As recognition of her work, she was one of the first recipients of the Human Relations Award from the City of Albany.

Due to her active involvement in the community, Sharon was often quoted in the local newspaper, The Democrat Herald. In her most recent organizing effort, an Albany "War is Not the Answer" vigil on February 23, Sharon said, "Our mission is to encourage a peaceful, just world...There's so much confusion and fear in the world right now. It's a moment to hold up the idea that peace is still possible. ... War is never a good option." Her family is incredibly proud of her tenacity and hope for a better world for all.

Nowhere did Sharon see the hope of the future more than in her grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by Alison, Alex, Emily, Avery, Annie, Christopher, Abby, and Jillian. Sharon was excited for the birth of her first great-grandchild, Haddie Jo, due in April.

Sharon is also survived by her husband of 64 years, Gerald; daughters, Julia Gisler and her husband Ron Bunch; Kathleen Gisler and her husband Jeff Cockman; son, Robert Gisler and his wife Lisa Zellner; sister Sandra.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 2 p.m. at the Albany First Christian Church.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Albany Schools Foundation for a scholarship in Sharon's name or any charitable cause you feel Sharon supported. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com