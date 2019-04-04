August 11, 1947 — March 30, 2019
Sharon Gonzalez, 71 of Albany, passed away on Saturday, at Farm Country Care.
She was born in Azusa, California to Willard and Mary (Lofgren) Bolton.
She married Raymond George Swaney and had two sons, Kirkland and Shannon. Her family moved to Albany in 1976 and she worked for Hewlett-Packard in Corvallis for many years. Sharon divorced and later remarried Leonardo Gonzalez. She later divorced and remained single, yet close to Leo.
She loved celebrating with family, friends, Bunko, music and dancing.
Sharon is survived by those named above, plus five grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. An “open house” memorial will be between 2 and 5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 9 at AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home. All are welcome.
AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).