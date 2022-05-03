Sharon Gisler passed away March 14th. A celebration of Sharon's life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 7th at the Albany First Christian Church. Online condolences may be posted at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.
Sharon Gisler
Sharon Gisler passed away March 14th. A celebration of Sharon's life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 7th at the Albany First Christian Church. Online condolences may be posted at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.
